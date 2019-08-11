In a new attempt to reach the Karman line in the first step, “daredevil” and amateur rocketeer “Mad” Mike Hughes is all set to launch himself 5,000 feet (1,500 m) into the air on a homemade rocket which will be propelled using steam instead of fuel for being inexpensive and relatively simple. The flat-Earther and rocket builder had previously launched himself in March 2018, when after a few failed attempts, he reached 1,875 feet (572 meters) into the air to prove that the Earth was flat and reportedly landed via parachute with some soreness and a compressed vertebra.

Waking up this Sunday, science fans are really looking forward to this launch as is the Science Channel which will be featuring Mike in their upcoming series, Homemade Astronauts, which will premiere in 2020. The series films civilians “who are carrying on in the American tradition of finding their own way and making their dreams come true with old-fashioned grit and self-determination” as per Marc Etkind, General Manager at the Science Channel. However, the liftoff will be reportedly sponsored by Hud, a casual dating and hookup app.

Unlike the previous aim to prove that the Earth is flat, which Mike still believes apart from believing that there is no difference between science and science fiction, the aim this Sunday is to reach the Karman line, the boundary that marks the beginning of space. Irrespective of the launch being successful, the attempt will still be too ambitious as Mike will be very far from the approximately 327,000 feet (100,000 m) of the line.

The method to achieve this feat is through “rock-oon,” a part rocket-part balloon developed by Mike and fellow rocketeer Waldo Stakes where the balloon, attached to the rocket, would carry Mike up part of the way after which he would fire the hydrogen-peroxide-powered rocket to travel the rest of the distance. While the success and development of the “rock-oon” is yet to be tested, we can only hope that Mike achieves this endeavour while the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.