After facing extreme criticism internationally, Brazil’s president Jair Bolsonaro finally deployed soldiers to fight the tragic Amazon rainforest fire that became a global concern.

The president deployed soldiers in nature reserves, indigenous lands and border areas beset by fires. This is the first step towards fighting the record forest fires by the Brazil leader who was accused of emboldening farmers and miners to clear the areas in the forest for cattle ranching and mining.

Many countries threatened to cut trade ties and take measures against Brazil if the President didn’t act seriously in protecting the rainforest. France and Ireland said they would not ratify a large trade deal with South American nations, Finland’s Finance Minister asked the European Union to ban Brazilian beef imports.

Bolsonaro kept asking the rest of the world to stay away from what’s happening in Brazil amid international outrage and global media coverage of ‘Burning Amazon.’ On Friday, he even addressed the nation and maintained that ‘the fires exist in the whole world and cannot serve as a pretext for possible international sactions.’

Amazon rainforest is considered as the ‘lungs of the world’ as it provides around 20 per cent of the world’s oxygen. The largest rainforest in the world is also the home of about three million species of plants and animals and one million indigenous people.

Reportedly, the Amazon fire is so big that it is visible from the space. In the latest pictures released on august 11, NASA showed the wild spread of fires, reporting that the satellites detected the fire activity in July itself.