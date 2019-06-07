With millions of products for sale and dozens of services offered online, people get confused about what to buy and specifically from which brand. Amazon has several brands of footwear. But there is one unique brand name that has got our attention. Footwear brand Bhains Ki Ankh, literally, is selling shoes and slippers on the website.

Bhains Ki Ankh is a slang used to express surprise or shock. If you don’t believe us, you can check Amazon’s website. All you need to do is log on and type ‘Bhains’ on the search bar, and the dropdown list will suggest the first option as ‘Bhains Ki Ankh slippers’. “Our design will make your feet relaxed after wearing high heeled shoes for a long day at work! Looking for warm, soft, comfy & fuzzy slippers to relax in all day long,” read the description of their products on Amazon.

“Bhains Ki Ankh Fur Slippers are extremely soft and warm, especially for cold winter nights. Or maybe you just hate walking on hard floors in your home. Rather than suffer through, grab a pair of these fun, whimsical slippers that are sure to put a smile on their face. Be silly and goofy, or just throw a smile around everywhere you walk.”

The products are reasonably priced as each pair costs Rs 299 on an average and the brand has also earned favourable comments from some users.

Take a look at the screenshot below:

But “Bhains Ki Ankh” is not the only unconventional brand name that you will find on Amazon. You can, for example, also find “DRUNKEN Women’s Pom Pom Slip-on Carpet Slippers” or “DRUNKEN Womens Striped Bowknot Winter Carpet Slippers” on Amazon sold by a brand called “DRUNKEN”.