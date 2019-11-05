New Delhi: Amazon India and Bookmyshow on Monday entered into a partnership where customers can now book movie tickets on the e-commerce website.

“Our aim is to simplify the lives of our customers in every possible way – as they shop, pay bills or seek other services. This partnership is yet another step on this ongoing journey,” Mahendra Nerurkar, Director, Amazon Pay said in a statement.

Amazon.in users can log onto the app or mobile site to book their tickets from the ‘movie tickets’ category under ‘shop by category’ or the Amazon Pay tab.

All the cinemas and theatres listed on Amazon.in for this category will be powered exclusively by BookMyShow. Customers will also get access to BookMyShow’s content offerings, including movie reviews, ratings, synopsis, posters and other offerings.

“This partnership will further extend the convenience of digital transactions on Amazon.in to the ‘Movie Tickets’ category making the experience absolutely seamless for all consumers,” Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO, BookMyShow added.

With the integration on Amazon.in, Amazon customers do not need to leave the Amazon app to buy a movie ticket.

Users can pay conveniently using their Amazon Pay balance, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, Amazon Pay UPI or other digital payment methods.