New York: In a bid to tackle climate change, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Monday announced that the online retail giant is rolling out a new fleet of electric rickshaws in India.

The e-commerce company said that it piloted electric vehicles in several cities across India in 2019 and is now expanding this initiative across the country. Amazon also announced that it will include 10,000 electric rickshaws in its fleet of delivery vehicles by 2025.

Back home after a 3-day India visit, Bezos on Monday tweeted a video of himself driving around a rickshaw with the caption, ”Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon.”

Notably, this fleet of electric rickshaws will be used by the company for order deliveries.

Hey, India. We're rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

In September last year, Amazon had signed The Climate Pledge to meet the target of the Paris Climate Agreement by 2040.

Prior to this announcement, Bezos while in India, had said on January 15 that Amazon would invest $1 billion in digitising small and medium-sized enterprises in the country making the 21st century, “the century of India”.

He had also announced that Amazon will create as many as 10 lakh new jobs in India by 2025 through investments in technology, infrastructure and its logistics network.

Bezos’ visit to India came at a crucial time as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an enquiry into the business practices of the e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart.