Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel, who is blessed with a perfectly toned body, leaves no stone unturned to grab eyeballs with her unapologetic bold pictures. Though the 43-year-old diva has been away from the silver screen from quite some time, she makes her presence felt on her social media. Recently, she took to Instagram to share her couple of pictures in a hot red blingy dress.

In the photos, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor is seen posing seductively wearing a scarlet red lipstick. With seductive and sensuous pose, she looks sexy, as ever.

However, several times she has been body-shamed and has received flak from trolls on social media. Even after receiving some nasty comments, the actress chose to turn the blind eye and not get herself affect from the comments and trolls.

While sharing the pics, Ameesha wrote, “Another longggg night ahead 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈😀😀🌈❤️🧿 Another terrific but long crazy nite ahead ☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️”.

Have a look here:

View this post on Instagram Another terrific but long crazy nite ahead ☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️☄️ A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jan 26, 2020 at 8:56am PST

View this post on Instagram Another longggg night ahead 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈😀😀🌈❤️🧿 A post shared by Ameesha Patel (@ameeshapatel9) on Jan 26, 2020 at 8:33am PST

On the work front, Ameesha started her career in the year 2000 with “Kaho Naa… Pyar Hai” opposite Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha was seen in films such as “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha”, “Humraaz”, “Mangal Pandey: The Rising” and “Race 2” among others.

Ameesha Patel is picking up Ghaziabad accent these days, for her role in the upcoming film “Tauba Tera Jalwa”. “This character Laila is bold, modern, loving and also has grey shades, which caught my interest instantly. I have never done such kind of a role and I am trying to give it my best,” Ameesha said about her role in the film.