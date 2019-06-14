Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel never fails to impress fashion police with her unapologetic bold and sexy avatar on social media. The 42-year-old actor has now taken to Instagram to share her new set of hot pictures and fans just can’t keep calm. In the pictures, Gadar actor can be seen donning a shimmery green coloured thigh-high slit dress. She completed her look with black high heels and nude makeup. With loose girls, she gives a sultry pose in the backless dress and we are smitten by her look.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Thank u @subisamuel loved this look a great shot. (sic)”

Check out the pictures here:

She also shared a BTS Video from the photoshoot and it is proof that she is the diva in a true sense. Undoubtedly, she looks hot, as always.

Earlier, she has shared her picture in a strapless sheer black gown. With smokey eyes and subtle makeup, she looks gorgeous.

Though the 42-year-old actress has been away from the silver screen from quite some time, she makes her presence felt on her social media. However, this is not the first time that she has shared her bold pictures. Earlier also, she has shared her several pictures that flaunted her washboard abs and curvaceous body.

Recently, Ameesha has been into buzz after film producer Ajay Kumar slapped a case on the actress for not returning the Rs 2.5 crore she had borrowed from him to make the film Desi Magic.

On the work front, Ameesha was last seen in 2018 comedy film Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Sunny Deol.