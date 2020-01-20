New York: Guests at an American wedding were shocked beyond belief after the bride placed before them–a rather bizarre request. Upsetting everyone, the bride asked her wedding guests to pay for the entry charges to make it to her wedding.

She reasoned that the money was charged in order to make it on the exclusive visitor list and avoid the long queues. This one of a kind, bizarre event surfaced online after a woman posted a story on Reddit about how her cousin was getting married and planned on charging 50 dollars to every guest who came.

The bride’s cousin, who goes by the name DaintySheep on Reddit, wrote,“She said that they can Venmo her money so there won’t be no problems and everyone who paid will be added onto the ‘exclusive guest list’ which basically means you won’t have to wait in line while other guests pay.”

However, she refused to pay the entry fee, following which the bride-to-be contacted the elders in the family.

“She wanted to get the money she spent on her special day back. I told her I wouldn’t be able to come because this was outrageous and that I wish her well on her special day. She contacted my aunt and my aunt called me cheap and rude. My parents offered to pay for my entry, but I refused,” she further wrote.

After the story went viral, people on Reddit and other social media platforms mocked the bride and agreed that asking guests to pay was outrageous.

“Wow is she going to ask them to pitch in with the dishes too?” asked one user. “If anyone’s cheap it’s her. What part of the word ‘inviting’ doesn’t she get?” said another.

One user on Twitter wrote, ”If anyone wanted to charge me an entry fee to their wedding as an invited guest, I would never attend… what in the world is this world coming to?!”