Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra Group has a hilarious sense of humour and his social media account is full of funny videos and memes. He often takes to Twitter to share unusual and interesting content he comes across with his followers. This time, he shared a funny video of a New York based comedian who dances hilariously on different Bollywood songs on the streets of New York.

The comedian and social media influencer who goes by the stage name, QPark, dances on the busy streets of NYC on some very famous Bollywood songs such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai Khalnayak, Dhoom, Chammak Challo, and Badri Ki Dulhania, “Bole Chudiyan” – Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Shahrukh Kahn; “Khalibali” – Ranveer Singh, Sheila Ki Jawani, Lovely, Tu Cheez Badi Hai, Tunak Tunak Tun.

Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet about ‘Sunday Laugh’ was captioned as, “At least the next time I’m in Manhattan I won’t be alone if I start doing Bollywood dance moves on the street! A great ‘Sunday laugh’ video.”

Watch the video here:

At least the next time I’m in Manhattan I won’t be alone if I start doing Bollywood dance moves on the street! 😊 A great ‘Sunday laugh’ video. https://t.co/6Q9mVOjcqa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 18, 2019

In the video description, QPark wrote, “What better way to do a Bollywood reaction than to sing in public. I have been addicted to singing reggaeton in public dancing reggaeton in public and dancing kpop in public and now my new addiction is dancing Bollywood in public. When you’re so into Bollywood, you might end up singing in public too.”

Netizens reacted to the video shared by Anand Mahindra:

Sir we want to see your Dance moves 😂😇 — Beard man (@beard_indian) August 18, 2019

ANAND MAHINDRA is the child who loved to share memes whole day but got lot of responsibilities on his shoulders.🤣 — MDH Wale Kaka (IMMORTAL) (@trolling_daddy) August 18, 2019