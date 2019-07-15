Social media is such a strong platform to showcase your talent. It is just a matter of a click. A basic phone with a camera is all you need to get the world to see your hidden talents. And of course, you need to upload it on social media and in no time, your video will be circulating. A video of Isaac Richards, a US national living in Utah, speaking fluent Telugu is taking the internet by storm.

Isaac, who runs an ice cream store in Montana, met some Indians at his store who recorded his video while he was speaking in Telugu and shared it on social media. The customers were pretty shocked to hear him speak the language so well and wanted to know how did he learn it.

Issac narrated his story and said that he lived in various cities in Andhra Pradesh like Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad for nearly 2 years.

The video starts with Issac asking the customers ‘how is everyone doing in Andhra Pradesh.’ He talked about how he loved the language and wanted to learn it. “Andhra Pradesh naa gundello undhi (My heart is for AP forever),” he said.

A Facebook profile by the name Ganesh Kesana shared the video on July 9 and in no time the video went viral and made netizens go gaga over his language skills.

💐🙏💐🙏💐🙏💐🙏💐🙏💐🙏💐ఎక్కడో విదేశాల్లో ఉన్న ఒక విదేశీయునికి తెలిసింది తెలుగు భాష యొక్క గొప్పతనం…తెలుగు మర్చిపోకూడదు. అది చాలా మంచి భాష అని ఒక విదేశీయుడికి అర్థం అయ్యింది కాని మన తెలుగు వాళ్ళకు అర్థం కావడం లేదు….దేశ భాషలందు తెలుగు లెస్స 💐🙏💐🙏💐🙏💐🙏💐🙏💐🙏💐 Ganesh Kesana यांनी वर पोस्ट केले मंगळवार, ९ जुलै, २०१९

Issac found out that his video is going viral with some wrong information so he went on to share a video of himself clarifying few of the details mentioned by the media.

Issac Richard’s from #Montana responds to a news video on TV5 News. Listen to his love towards #Telugu Murthy यांनी वर पोस्ट केले सोमवार, १५ जुलै, २०१९

In the video, he spoke in Telugu and said, “A guy called Ganesh uploaded a video on Facebook. I was shocked to see how me speaking Telugu was amusing for people. News channels got a few details wrong when they reported about the video. I am not from New Zealand, I am from the USA. I visited Andhra Pradesh between 2016 and 2018. That is when I learnt Telugu. I love Telugu. I was shocked at the number of people who watched my video.”