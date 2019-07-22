Son of former Davis Cup captain Anand Amritraj, Stephen Amritraj gets married to American Tennis player Alison Riske, who defeated World No.1 Tennis player Ashleigh Barty in Wimbledon. A video from their wedding ceremony has gone viral where Alison can be seen dancing to the tunes of Bollywood song Nachde Ne Saare from Baar Baar Dekho. Alison’s sister Sarah also accompanied her and they rocked the performance. The wedding took place in Pittsburgh.

Alison Riske and Sarah looked amazing in their white gowns and the way they have recreated Katrina Kaif’s song, it’s amazing. Moments after the marriage of Alison Riske and Stephen Amritraj, Riske posted a video on Twitter and wrote, “officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection!”

Watch the stunning dance video here:

officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣💞🥂 pic.twitter.com/ejX29aT5cF — Alison Riske (@Riske4rewards) July 21, 2019

Sania Mirza congratulated Alison and Stephen and lauded her moves on Nachde Ne Saare. She wrote, “Yay!! Congratulations.. to you and @stephenamritraj those moves btw.”

Yay!! Congratulations.. to you and @stephenamritraj ❤️ those moves btw 👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/VXUJeetN4J — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) July 22, 2019

Stephen Amritraj also tweeted, “Best day of my life to marry the woman of my dreams @Riske4rewards and to be surrounded by family, friends, mentors, colleagues and coaches. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages to us. Grateful beyond words.”

Best day of my life to marry the woman of my dreams @Riske4rewards and to be surrounded by family, friends, mentors, colleagues and coaches. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages to us. Grateful beyond words. pic.twitter.com/8O3uZ84NZz — Stephen Amritraj (@stephenamritraj) July 21, 2019

Alison is 29-years-old and Stephen is 35.