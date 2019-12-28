New Delhi: The internet has got new fodder for a meme-fest, thanks to Home Minister Amit Shah‘s famous phrase ‘Aap chronology samajh lijiye‘.
Amit Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, had used the epic phrase and reportedly said first CAB will come, then NRC and not just for Bengal but for the entire country. Now, recently the video of that speech has surfaced on social media amid nationwide debates over the twin contentious legislations.
“Aap chronology samajh lijiye. Pehle CAB ayega..fir NRC ayega.. aur sirf Bengal ke liya nahi…saare desh ke liye ayega (“Understand the chronology, first we will bring CAB and after that we will bring NRC and NRC will not only be for Bengal but for the entire country)”
Well, netizens have now latched on to that particular phrase and filled Twitter with hilarious memes. Here are some of them:
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday too took a veiled dig at Shah while borrowing his “understand the chronology” remark on National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act.
“Understand the chronology… First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country’s constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a ‘fool’ but youngistan will not budge,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.
Here’s the video that started it all: