New Delhi: The internet has got new fodder for a meme-fest, thanks to Home Minister Amit Shah‘s famous phrase ‘Aap chronology samajh lijiye‘.

Amit Shah, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in April, had used the epic phrase and reportedly said first CAB will come, then NRC and not just for Bengal but for the entire country. Now, recently the video of that speech has surfaced on social media amid nationwide debates over the twin contentious legislations.

“Aap chronology samajh lijiye. Pehle CAB ayega..fir NRC ayega.. aur sirf Bengal ke liya nahi…saare desh ke liye ayega (“Understand the chronology, first we will bring CAB and after that we will bring NRC and NRC will not only be for Bengal but for the entire country)”

Well, netizens have now latched on to that particular phrase and filled Twitter with hilarious memes. Here are some of them:

Brown parents explaining to their kids ke arranged marriage mein Shaadi pehle Hoti hai, pyaar Apne aap ho jaata hai baad mein. pic.twitter.com/icxjCOYtTj — Fake Peralta (Rohit) (@rohshah07) December 25, 2019

First March ko nazar milaayi,

Chaar April ko mai milne aayi,

Ikees May ko tumne chua tha,

Che June mujhe kuch hua tha. pic.twitter.com/bCULmCnsrv — Guru Dutt Ki Naani/ Thumri Talaiya (@maiQHuun) December 25, 2019

12th standard student: How to become a CA? CA: Pehle CPT exam aayega

Fir IPCC exam aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir CA final ka exam aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir attempt aayega

Fir naseeb raha to pass ho jaayega pic.twitter.com/Zw6AkwyVuE — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 25, 2019

Aap chronology samajhiye- Pehle fakeer 10 lakh ka suit jhole me bharega Phir 1.5 lakh ka chashma Aur uske baad jhola utha k chal dega. — Knight Watchman (@knightwatchman_) December 26, 2019

1. Employee works very hard

2. Employee gets a bad appraisal rating

3. Employee convinces boss to give him his due promotion

4. Employee leaves the company after getting the promotion#OfficeTales #ChronologySamajhiye #ChronologySamajhLijiye pic.twitter.com/MiGaJHW0y8 — Nishant Shende (@Sarcasm_Shende) December 27, 2019

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday too took a veiled dig at Shah while borrowing his “understand the chronology” remark on National Register of Citizens and Citizenship Amendment Act.

“Understand the chronology… First they will promise you two crore jobs. Then they will form the government. Then they will destroy your universities. Then they will destroy the country’s constitution. Then you will protest. Then they will call you a ‘fool’ but youngistan will not budge,” the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

क्रोनोलोजी समझिए आप 👉पहले वो आपसे दो करोड़ नौकरियां का वादा करेंगे

👉फिर वो सरकार बनाएंगे

👉फिर वो आपकी यूनिवर्सिटीज बर्बाद करेंगे

👉फिर वो देश का संविधान बर्बाद करेंगे

👉फिर आप प्रोटेस्ट करेंगे

👉फिर वो आपको “फूल” बोलेंगे लेकिन यंगिस्तान मैदान में डटा रहेगा। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 27, 2019

Here’s the video that started it all: