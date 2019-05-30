From the last few days, social media is buzzing with memes GIFs and hashtags of JCB excavators. The hashtag #JCBKiKhudai has taken the internet by storm and apparently, jokes are so subtle yet so funny. The jokes are about how jobless people to watch JCB are digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views. Now a video of a kid building a model of the JCB excavator with the help of syringes on the street has gone viral.

In the video, the kid can be seen sitting on the street, surrounded by peers as he builds the JCB machine and makes it work.

The video has not only been liked by the netizens but also got the attention of Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He retweeted the video and wrote, “Amazing .. Innovative India … Incredible India.” (sic)

The video was originally shared a Twitter user named Rajesh Kejriwal and he tweeted, “While on #jcbmemes – keep all those memes and your engineering degrees aside for a moment, and look at this poor child’s technological skills. He has made a JCB with just used syringes!” (sic)

amazing .. Innovative India … 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Incredible India https://t.co/9GttlAm8Kd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 28, 2019

For the uninitiated, JCB digging tends to amuse the local crowds across the country. A JCB excavator is the most common brand we’re used to seeing on Indian roads when it needs digging.

