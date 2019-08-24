A new social media challenge has taken over the internet and even megastar Amitabh Bachchan can’t seem to not acknowledge it. In his latest tweet, he has shared a funny video which is a compilation of many short clips of people dancing on popular Hindi song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye’ while fulfilling their duty of keeping the surroundings clean. Most of the videos under this challenge are being shared with hashtags #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye #MKMJAChallenge.

Big B shared the video with a funny caption and wrote, “thung ga gunka thung ga gunka thung ga gunka … 🤣🤣🤣🤣🎵🎶🎶” (sic)

thung ga gunka thung ga gunka thung ga gunka … 🤣🤣🤣🤣🎵🎶🎶 https://t.co/sQRqhTASA7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2019

The video was originally shared by a woman that goes by the name Rosy on Twitter. She posted the two minute 16 seconds long video on Twitter and appealedto other users to make it go viral. “This should become a Nationwide rage 😂😂😂 #MereKhwabonMeinJoAaye #MKMJAChallenge 🤣🤣,” she tweeted.

Here’s how Twitterati went gaga over the video:

मतलब पता नही पर mind ko refresh कर दिया।😂 — Avinash Bharti (@avinash81440922) August 23, 2019

Laughing and dancing is the best medicine. Jaya. Ho. Swachch baharat 🌲🌱🌴🌿👍🏼🤨😁😂👍🏼🌱💃🕺🏽👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/NPNn4Dqlhb — Rasha Bachchan🌹 (@Ashabachchan) August 23, 2019

Haha…aapkey laughing emojis dekh kar hi mere hassi nikal gayi 😍😂🤣🌹😘 @SirjiKiSmiley — 🆎Sr.Bachchan ki MAD Punj🆎an🌹 (@1mgupta) August 23, 2019

This world would be a happy place if we all danced away our grudges sorrows and complaints, also took our mistakes with a step of dance… ❤❤ @Shravanhum @girisum — SONIA CHOPRA (@SONIYALOVESYOU2) August 23, 2019

Sense of humor aapka bilkul “Desi” hai. Nahin toh aaj kal sab ko intellectual banne ka drama karte hain. 😀 — पानी पूरी वाला (@ThelaWallah) August 23, 2019

The funny video was already being shared widely before it caught Sr Bachchan’s attention. However, the fact that it could make him laugh is one of the major reasons behind it going viral now. Several Twitter users are gladly sharing the video to promote the idea of how dance and entertainment can solve most of the problems. The video includes clips showing people flexing their neck in a distinct way as the song Mere Khwabon Me Jo Aaye plays in the background.

