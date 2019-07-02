At the time when Mumbai residents are struggling with heavy rains in their city, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a hilarious take at the situation. As we all know that the Indian Navy has deployed teams to rescue people stuck in the waterlogged areas, instead of traffic now you might see a boat floating on the Mumbai roads. Now, taking to Twitter, Big B has shared a picture from popular song ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’ from the film The Great Gambler featuring him along with Zeenat Aman. The scene is from their boat ride and a bubble can be seen made above Big B’s picture where he says to take them to Jalsa amidst Mumbai Rains. The meme will definitely give you a good laugh.

Big B tweeted, “T 3… Jalsa hote hue . (sic)”

Take a look at the meme here:

T 3… Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

Currently, Medical Health and Fire Department teams are conducting rescue operations in the flooded areas of Mumbai. Even police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation workers are helping riders cross the waterlogged areas. Not only this but at least 27 people have died after the compound wall collapsed due to heavy rain at Malad East.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for Gulabo Sitabo in Lucknow. He recently shared his look from the film. The actor seems to be playing an old Muslim man with distinct features in the film. It also features Ayushmann Khurrana and is scheduled to hit the screens on April 24 next year.