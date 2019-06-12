Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has a fetish for luxury cars and he has been known to have great cars including Land Rover Range Rover, Lexus LX570 and the Bentley Continental GT. Recently, he has also added Mercedes-Benz V-Class to his collection, which is also the most luxurious MPV car on sale in India right now. Now, as per the latest advertisement on OLX, Amitabh Bachchan’s old Mercedes-Benz S-Class Luxury sedan is up for sale for Rs 9.99 lakh. One of the major reason for the hefty drop in the car price could be the fact that it has exchanged a few hands over the years.

This is to be noted that it is the same coloured car with the exact same registration number, in which the Bachchan family has been spotted by the paparazzi several times.

2007-make Mercedes-Benz S-Class 350 L has more space than the regular S-Class. The car is powered by 3,498cc V6 petrol engine that has 365 horsepower and 345 Nm of torque.

Earlier, Big B has been in the news for clearing the loans of over two thousand farmers from Bihar. “A promise made done… the farmers from Bihar that had outstanding loans, picked 2100 of them and paid off their amount with an OTS (One Time Settlement) with the Bank called some of them over to Janak and personally gave it to them at the hands of Shweta and Abhishek,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

The cine-icon will also be seen in the fantasy adventure trilogy Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and Chehra, a psychological thriller, is directed by Rumi Jaffery. It also features Emraan Hashmi and Annu Kapoor.