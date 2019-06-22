On June 22, Google remembers late veteran Amrish Puri on his 87th birthday with a doodle. The character of Baoji from his known film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) has been sketched on the doodle by Pune-based guest artist Debangshu Moulik. He celebrates the life and legacy of the renowned actor, born in Punjab on this day in 1932.

Amrish Puri was the most memorable villain in the history of Indian cinema. He landed his first role at age 39 and went on to portray some of the most memorable villains in the history of Indian cinema. As per Google post, Puri was a part of the theatre group and had done voiceovers. He made his Bollywood debut in 1971’s Reshma Aur Shera. A decade later, he broke into Hollywood as Khan, a supporting role in the Oscar-winning movie, Gandhi.

His role as Mogambo in Mr India continues to be one of the most iconic villain characters to have featured in a Bollywood film. Amrish Puri’s deep-voiced delivery of the dastardly line “Mogambo khush hua” (“Mogambo is pleased”) would become his signature.

Amrish Puri’s roles in the films like Nayak, Pardes, Mr India, Virasat, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Damini, Badshah, Koyla, Hulchul to name a few were a rage. He died on 27 December 2004 after suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome.

Even as he passed away more than 15 years back, his roles have been immortal. We still miss his voice and acting.