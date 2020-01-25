Amritsar: Ahead of India’s 71st Republic Day, a government school teacher in Amritsar decided to do something special by creating the national flag with toothpicks.

Baljinder Singh took around 40 days to complete the task and used approximately 71,000 toothpicks to create the national flag.

When talking about the flag, Singh said he had been thinking of creating something ahead of Republic Day and that’s when he stumbled upon the idea.

“For a long time, I had been thinking of doing something which no one has done before. So, I came up with this idea. I want this to be the longest flag. It took me 40 days to complete the flag. At the district level, we will have a Republic Day celebration. I will try to present my flag on the occasion,” Singh told ANI.

Punjab: A government school teacher, Baljinder Singh from Amritsar has made a national flag using toothpicks. He says,"I have made the national flag using 71,000 toothpicks to mark the 71st Republic day. It took me 40 days to complete it". pic.twitter.com/MO8eOg5bbw — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

He said that while the school celebrates Republic Day celebrations at the district level, he wished to present his flag on the occasion.

The pictures have now went viral, with netizens lauding his creative effort. Here are some reactions:

The country is gearing up to celebrate the 71st Republic Day on January 26, preparations for which are in full force.

This year, Brazilian president Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the invitation to the leader last year.

Bolsonaro arrived in Delhi on Friday, two days ahead of the 71st Republic Day celebrations and this is his first visit to India.