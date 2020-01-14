New Delhi: Amul, which is knowing for its creative advertisements, has time and again come up with witty takes on relevant issues.

Now, as the entire world is debating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit, Indian dairy brand Amul too has joined in, by dedicating a topical doodle depicting the exit.

Playing with the words, ‘Gone with the wind’, the text on Amul’s cartoon reads, ‘Gone With The Windsor?’, showing a caricature of Queen Elizabeth with Prince Harry waving goodbye to her, accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

Below are the words written, ‘For Royal Tea’, which is again a pun on the word, ‘Royalty’.

Amul has captioned the picture as, ”#Amul Topical: The issue of Megxit”, a hashtag which has become a worldwide trend across social media platforms. Check it out here:

In a statement which sent shock waves worldwide, Prince Harry and Meghan announced last Wednesday that they would be stepping back as “senior” royals, and work to become financially independent.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” they said in their unexpected statement released by Buckingham Palace.

Apart from the Megxit cartoon, Amul, recently also made a heartwarming doodle dedicated to Australians amid the raging bushfires in the country.

At least 25 people have been killed, more than 2,000 homes destroyed and half a billion animals have been wiped out by wildfires in Australia that have scorched an area of approximately 48,500 square kilometres.