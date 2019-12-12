New Delhi: There’s no doubt about the fact that Amul has one of the most creative and relevant advertisements ever. More so, the Amul girl continues to win hearts with her tongue-in-cheek humour and clever wordplay.

This time as well, it has come up with a witty campaign on onion prices and social media is clearly impressed.

On Tuesday, Amul posted an ad on its official Twitter handle, which has the iconic mascot girl juggling three onions and the tagline states, ‘Kaho Na Pyaaz Hai’.

Well, we don’t need to tell you that the tagline is inspired by Hrithik Roshan’s superhit movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which released in the year 2000.

A line on the poster also states, “Amul Won’t make you cry” and the post is captioned as ”Price of onions rises exhorbitantly”!

See Amul’s post here:

The post has garnered over 1700 likes and has been retweeted several times with with hilarious comments pouring in:

Brilliant marketing skills hats off! — Akkshita jain (@akkshitajain) December 10, 2019

”Har kisi ko nahi milta, yahan pyaaz zindagi main,” a Twitter user parodied a movie song.

One More: Har Kisi ko nahi milta, yaha pyaaz Zindagi main. 😉 — Anup Shah (@AnupHShah) December 11, 2019

One user had a philosophical take: “Love & onions — both cause tears.”

Another user had a funny reply: “You won’t make us cry. How? Will you give onions free with 1 kg milk, sir ji? Meanwhile, another user asked when the company will launch onion-flavoured butter.

Time for you to launch onion butter. — YogiRocksm/ (@YEthape) December 10, 2019

You won't make us cry how….1 kg dudh k sath onion free m dogee kya sir ji…😜 — Rahul Bhakuni (@bhakunirahul7) December 10, 2019

Onion prices are at an all-time high in most parts of India. In fact, the price of onions in many places has crossed Rs 100 per kg in many places due to shortage. As per the data from the government, the onion price reached Rs 165 per kg in Panaji, while the average of 114 major cities across the country came to over Rs 100.