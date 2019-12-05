Making the snuggle weather look more adorable with their cute camaraderie, 2.0 star Amy Jackson and her son Andreas are breaking the Internet again with their viral picture. Cozying up to each other in bed, the mother-son duo looks like the exact remedy to brush aside our Thursday blues.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy shared the picture featuring her in a dark grey bathing robe while Andreas sat tucked in a light-grey one. The picture was captioned, “My cuddle cub Thankyou SO much @maddoxgallery @jayrutland for making my lil munchkin sparkle and shine (sic).”

Actor Amy Jackson was visited by the stork in September this year and blessed with a baby boy. Embracing motherhood, the diva had earlier shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn. As per the reports, the baby is named after his grandfather Andreas Panayiotou. Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to baby Andreas on September 24 and announced it on social media with an adorable post. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the hospital bed while she breastfeeds her son. George, on the other hand, plants a kiss on Amy’s forehead.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou have dating for five years now. The couple got engaged on May 5, 2019, as per Greek customs. They will be walking the aisle early next year in Greece or Italy. In an interview with a leading daily, Amy said that her grand wedding will be attended by her friends from India and the US as well.

On the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.