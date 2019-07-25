The is no celebrity who is acing her maternity looks the way British actress-model and 2.0 star Amy Jackson is nailing. Keeping fans regularly updated, Amy’s social media handle show her sartorial game getting hotter with each post as she strikes a balance between her work and personal life.

In her latest maternity photoshoot, Amy can be seen slaying in a black turtle-neck thigh-high dress. Donning a black hat that looked regal with it, Amy struck sensuous poses as she flaunted her baby bump. The pictures were captioned, “Wurrrkin Mamma | thrilled to bitssss with these images from this fabulous female @samaramorrisphotographer (sic).”

Amy, who made her debut in Indian cinema with Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, is expecting her first child with her fiance and hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of British businessman Andreas Panayiotou. Amy and George have been together for the past four years now. The rumours of their relationship first made the rounds in the year 2015. However, on New Year’s eve this time, Amy announced her engagement with George. She posted a photo of the man kissing her as she flaunted her engagement ring.

She revealed through an Instagram post that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend George Panayiotou. The picture had a silhouette of Amy and George against the backdrop of sunset with him planting a kiss on Amy’s forehead. The heartfelt caption following the post revealed that it was being difficult for her to hold the excitement.

Apart from Tamil movies, she has also starred in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. She is also known for playing the role of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW’s superhero series, Supergirl.