We can already vouch for 2.0 star Amy Jackson‘s son Andreas turning up to be one handsome chap and the diva’s latest picture with her little munchkin is enough to back our claim. Giving us enough reasons to make it through the rest of the week, Amy’s picture with Andreas just made the snuggle weather look more adorable.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy shared the picture where she can be seen entertaining her fluff ball as they twinned in white sweaters. The picture was captioned, “Light of my life (sic)” and punctuated it with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Light of my life ❤️ A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Nov 21, 2019 at 7:26am PST

Actor Amy Jackson was visited by the stork in September this year and blessed with a baby boy. Embracing motherhood, the diva had earlier shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn. As per the reports, the baby is named after his grandfather Andreas Panayiotou. Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to baby Andreas on September 24 and announced it on social media with an adorable post. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the hospital bed while she breastfeeds her son. George, on the other hand, plants a kiss on Amy’s forehead.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou have dating for five years now. The couple got engaged on May 5, 2019, as per Greek customs. They will be walking the aisle early next year in Greece or Italy. In an interview with a leading daily, Amy said that her grand wedding will be attended by her friends from India and the US as well.

On the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.