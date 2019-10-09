Setting fire to all your mid-week blues with their hotness quotient is girlfriend duo Amy Jackson and bestie Ana Tanaka whose recent bikini-twinning picture is too sultry to handle. Wishing her bestie on birthday, Amy shared a throwback picture which leaves little for imagine and might surely be a distraction for fans during working hours this Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy shared the picture where she can be seen donning a blue and gold print bikini while Ana wore a pink and green shaded one. With extremely plunging necklines and barely clingy onto their well-toned bodies, the picture revealed more than it ought to as the girls posed twinning in reflectors. Amy captioned the post as, “Verified

Happy Birthday to my inspiring, talented, go getting bad ass of a bestie who is truly a beauty inside and out!! Each year keeps getting better and better and that’s all of that good karma coming right back at you @anatanaka – I can’t wait to see what this year holds for you my darling. Love you to the moon and back (sic).”

Actor Amy Jackson was recently visited by a stork and blessed with a baby boy. Embracing motherhood, the diva had earlier shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn. As per the reports, the baby is named after his grandfather Andreas Panayiotou. Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to baby Andreas on September 24 and announced it on social media with an adorable post. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the hospital bed while she breastfeeds her son. George, on the other hand, plants a kiss on Amy’s forehead.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou have dating for five years now. The couple got engaged on May 5, 2019, as per Greek customs. They will be walking the aisle early next year in Greece or Italy. In an interview with a leading daily, Amy said that her grand wedding will be attended by her friends from India and the US as well.

On the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.