Our mothers are our biggest fans and continue to remain so until our old age so it is but obvious that new mommy, Amy Jackson cannot help but swoon over her two and a half months old son, Andreas and her social media handles are proof of the same. Keeping fans regularly updated about her little munchkin’s latest antics, Amy keeps flooding social media platforms with his adorable pictures like she currently did and broke the Internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy shared a monochromic picture recently, which features Andreas sprawled naked on the bed with Amy lying next to him, arms wrapped around her little fluff ball. The picture was captioned, “Making 6am wake up calls a walk in the park iloveyou (sic)” and punctuated with a red heart emoji.

Actor Amy Jackson was visited by the stork in September this year and blessed with a baby boy. Embracing motherhood, the diva had earlier shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn. As per the reports, the baby is named after his grandfather Andreas Panayiotou. Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to baby Andreas on September 24 and announced it on social media with an adorable post. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the hospital bed while she breastfeeds her son. George, on the other hand, plants a kiss on Amy’s forehead.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou have dating for five years now. The couple got engaged on May 5, 2019, as per Greek customs. They will be walking the aisle early next year in Greece or Italy. In an interview with a leading daily, Amy said that her grand wedding will be attended by her friends from India and the US as well.

On the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0 in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her notable Bollywood films include Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and Freaky Ali.