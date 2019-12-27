Actor Amy Jackson, who embraced motherhood this September after she gave birth to her bundle of Joy, son Andreas cannot help but swoon over his adorable gestures. This New Year and Christmas being his first, has wished him on the occasions. Sharing a picture on Instagram that will melt your heart, she can be seen donning a halter neck red gown as she holds her son in her arms and strikes a pose with a fully decorated Christmas tree.

The little munchkin Andreas, on the other hand, sleeps comfortably in his mother’s arm. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The best gift a girl could ask for Merry 1st Christmas AJP. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



Actor Amy Jackson was visited by the stork in September this year and blessed with a baby boy. Embracing motherhood, the diva had earlier shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her newborn. As per the reports, the baby is named after his grandfather Andreas Panayiotou. Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to baby Andreas on September 24 and announced it on social media with an adorable post. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the hospital bed while she breastfeeds her son. George, on the other hand, plants a kiss on Amy’s forehead.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou have dating for five years now. The couple got engaged on May 5, 2019, as per Greek customs. They will be walking the aisle early next year in Greece or Italy. In an interview with a leading daily, Amy said that her grand wedding will be attended by her friends from India and the US as well.

On the work front, Amy was last seen with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in 2.0. She has been away from the movies ever since but her fans are always in for a treat every time she posts something on social media.