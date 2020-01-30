Actor Amy Jackson, who gave birth to her son Andreas this September, is currently enjoying her vacation at a beach location along with her little bundle of joy. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her couple of photographs lying down on a tree in a sexy red monokini. In the first photo, she can be seen holding her son Andreas in her hands and playing with him.

In the second picture, she strikes a sultry pose on a tree with sandy beach and waves at the backdrop. Needless to say, both the pictures speak volume of her real life versus the Instagram life. Sharing the post, she wrote, “real life VS insta life.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram real life VS insta life A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 30, 2020 at 4:57am PST



Earlier, she has shared the adorable picture of her son Andreas lying down on a lounger with blue sunglasses. The picture will definitely make you go ‘aww’. She captioned the photo as, “Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya 🍹 #VacayMode.” (sic)

View this post on Instagram Mum, get the Pina Coladas in will ya 🍹 #VacayMode A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Jan 27, 2020 at 4:30am PST



A few days back, Andreas turned four months old and Amy shared another cuteness loaded picture with mother-son duo twinning in white. She captioned it, “4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy.” (sic)



Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to baby Andreas on September 24 and announced it on social media with an adorable post. In the photo, she can be seen lying on the hospital bed while she breastfeeds her son. George, on the other hand, plants a kiss on Amy’s forehead.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou have dating for five years now. The couple got engaged on May 5, 2019, as per Greek customs. They will be walking the aisle early next year in Greece or Italy. In an interview with a leading daily, Amy said that her grand wedding will be attended by her friends from India and the US as well.