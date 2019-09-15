Thirty-eight weeks into her pregnancy and 2.0 star Amy Jackson has been slaying the maternity photoshoot like never before. Seen striking sultry poses for the came in the recent pictures that flooded the Internet, Amy raised the bar for mommy-to-be goals.

In the latest pictures that she shared on her Instagram handle, Amy can be seen donning a honey-coloured hoodie zipped open to flaunt her baby bump. Teamed with a similar colour crop top inside and lowers, Amy completed the hot look with a pair of white running shoes and left her beautiful tresses open. The pictures were captioned, “Honeybu-mp (sic).”

Amy, who made her debut in Indian cinema with Tamil movie Madrasapattinam, is expecting her first child with her fiance and hotelier George Panayiotou, the son of British businessman Andreas Panayiotou. Apart from Tamil movies, she has also starred in Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films. She is also known for playing the role of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW’s superhero series, Supergirl. Amy and George have been together for the past four years now. The rumours of their relationship first made the rounds in the year 2015. However, on New Year’s eve this time, Amy announced her engagement with George. She posted a photo of the man kissing her as she flaunted her engagement ring.

Amy has been celebrating her first pregnancy beautifully. She has been updating her fans about her health status and also encouraging young moms to embrace the changes in their bodies and welcome the new excitement in their lives. She has also been actively doing yoga and sharing pictures from her workout session.

The actor is expecting her first baby with partner George Panayiotou in September and has entered 38th week of her pregnancy. Amy’s Instagram timeline is filled with photos from her recently held a gender reveal party and baby shower. Wearing a gorgeous blue dress, the actor is seen flaunting her baby bump at a blue-theme party. Amy is going to give birth to a baby boy, therefore, the entire theme of the event was kept blue. Even the colour of her dress was ice-blue that looked fabulous on her.