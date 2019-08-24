Actor Amy Jackson is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time as she enters the 35th week of her pregnancy. To celebrate the entire experience and excitement, she posted a stunning picture of herself on Instagram. Amy flaunted her baby bump in her latest picture on social media and announced that she is in the second last week of her last trimester. The Singh is Bliing (2015) actor looked radiant in the photo with the perfect soon-to-be-mommy glow on the face. The settings further added to the picture’s aesthetic.

Amy wore beige coloured separates and the entire setting of the room matched her look. She captioned the photo as, “⌛️ #week35” (sic). Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram ⌛️ #week35 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on Aug 24, 2019 at 2:21am PDT

Amy has been keeping her fans updated about her health and just how much she’s waiting for her baby to see the world soon. Recently, she shared a beautiful photograph that expressed the importance of loving the changes in your body as an expecting mother. Amy shared a topless photo to create awareness about body positivity and encourage young mothers to accept their body during pregnancy and after they have given birth. She captioned the powerful photo as, “Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I’m officially in week 33 of pregnancy… Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between 🙏🏼 #MOTHERHODO” (sic)

The actor is engaged to George Panayiotou, one of the multimillionaire personalities in the UK. The couple is expected to get married early next year.