Enjoying her trimester days to the fullest, 2.0 star and mommy-to-be Amy Jackson has been keeping fans updated with her sultry pictures on social media platforms that have left them swooning and waiting on the edge for more. Taking the Internet by storm on Friday night is another bold picture of the diva and fans can’t keep calm.

Flaunting her baby bump in the latest photoshoot, Amy looked healthy and chirpy, 38 weeks into her pregnancy. Donning a pair of dungarees, teamed with a tank top, Amy shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned them, “WorkingMomsss #38weekspregnant | lights camera swollen anklesDUNGAREES AND BABYBUMPS (sic).”

Amy has been celebrating her first pregnancy beautifully. She has been updating her fans about her health status and also encouraging young moms to embrace the changes in their bodies and welcome the new excitement in their lives. She has also been actively doing yoga and sharing pictures from her workout session.

The actor is expecting her first baby with partner George Panayiotou in September and has entered 38th week of her pregnancy. Amy’s Instagram timeline is filled with photos from her recently held a gender reveal party and baby shower. Wearing a gorgeous blue dress, the actor is seen flaunting her baby bump at a blue-theme party. Amy is going to give birth to a baby boy, therefore, the entire theme of the event was kept blue. Even the colour of her dress was ice-blue that looked fabulous on her.