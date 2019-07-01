Chairman of Mahindra group Anand Mahindra, who is known for quirky and funny tweets on social media, recently tweeted about megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Anand and Bachchan engaged in banter over the ‘Big B’ nickname that the actor enjoys. Anand knows only one Big B and that is the upcoming union budget (Big Budget). So he took to social media and wrote, “With due apologies to Amitabh Bachchan, there is only one ‘Big B’ this week…and that’s the Big Budget”.

To this, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is lovingly known as the Big B of Bollywood by his fans, wrote: “Hahaha, Anand Mahindra. ‘Big B’ is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to. The ‘Big B’ this week that you mention, will create media… that many shall subscribe to.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

With due apologies to @SrBachchan there is only one ‘Big B’ this week…and that’s the Big Budget… https://t.co/DUD6oYTHw8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 1, 2019

HAHAHA .. @anandmahindra .. ‘BIG B’ is a media created epithet, one that I have never subscribed to 🙏 .. the ‘BIG B’ this week that you mention, will create media .. that many shall subscribe to 😜 https://t.co/W5q0UQSJsb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2019

The Economic Survey for 2019-20 will be tabled on July 4 followed by the presentation of the budget on the next day. Sitharaman, who is the first full-time woman finance minister, will be presenting the budget for 2019-20 on July 5. The first session of the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.

(With inputs from IANS)