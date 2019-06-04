Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for quirky and funny tweets on social media and his latest tweet is the proof of it. Lately, he took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a picture of road roller with an advertisement flying on its wheel. The flyer talks about the body massage offer only for Rs 499. Mahindra saw the funny side of the ad and wrote along with the picture, “Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments… (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!).”

His tweet has now gone viral on social media and has fetched over 1,300 retweets and 9,131 likes.

Twitterati could not stop laughing at the tweet and had funny things to say about the post. One user wrote, “Where do you get these gems, your watsapp wonderbox? You have an eye for hidden treasure I mean treasure in trash.” While the other tweeted, “I wonder how many have already tried calling that number?!! In retrospect good advertising! #Rollersemassage.”

Check out the tweet here:

Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments… (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!) pic.twitter.com/92UIQaCmhq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 3, 2019

Here’s how Twitterati reacted:

Or may be the guy who plastered it was smart and knew that roller is dead and stationary, where people come to pee… Perfect place for posters to catch their 30 sec attention. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) June 4, 2019

I wonder how many have already tried calling that number?!! In retrospect good advertising! 😂#Rollersemassage — Shomik Majumdar (@ShomTime) June 3, 2019

Simple case of utilizing every inch of available space to draw attention! — Prabodh Kant (@prabodh_kant) June 3, 2019

I believe that guy is hilarious from the fact that Roller is wrecked; A perfect spot for posters. He found it funny to post it exactly on the right spot rather than on the engine cover🧐 — Amal Dev (@amal_devbs) June 3, 2019

Rather, the guy is smart.This is short-term marketing. As soon the roller rolls, trace of poster is gone and that opens up opportunities for re-plastering. Work continuity for him. — Kshitij Ahuja (@kshitijahuja) June 3, 2019

this is a much needed massage after #JCBkiKhudaai — Azhar (@azharkhantwitte) June 3, 2019

