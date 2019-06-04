Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, is known for quirky and funny tweets on social media and his latest tweet is the proof of it. Lately, he took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share a picture of road roller with an advertisement flying on its wheel. The flyer talks about the body massage offer only for Rs 499. Mahindra saw the funny side of the ad and wrote along with the picture, “Hilarious. After this massage, you’ll never need another one; it’ll be a permanent remedy for all ailments… (The guy who plastered that poster either had a delicious sense of humour or a seriously low IQ!).”
His tweet has now gone viral on social media and has fetched over 1,300 retweets and 9,131 likes.
Twitterati could not stop laughing at the tweet and had funny things to say about the post. One user wrote, “Where do you get these gems, your watsapp wonderbox? You have an eye for hidden treasure I mean treasure in trash.” While the other tweeted, “I wonder how many have already tried calling that number?!! In retrospect good advertising! #Rollersemassage.”
Check out the tweet here:
Here’s how Twitterati reacted:
