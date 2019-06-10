Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has a hilarious sense of humour and his social media account proves it. He often takes to Twitter to share unusual and interesting content he comes across with his followers. This time while vacationing in Greece, the 64-year-old shared a personal experience that made him praise India’s “soft power”. When Anand Mahindra went to a nightclub, he saw the DJ had started playing the super hit Punjabi pop song Lamberghini.

The Chairman of Mahindra Group got excited and shared the video. He wrote, “Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this… Jai Ho India’s soft power!”

In the video, we can see the local partygoers in the club dance to its beat. The video has already garnered more than 699 retweets and 5,852 likes.

Watch the video here:

Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this… Jai Ho India’s soft power! pic.twitter.com/F6XXAridhI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 8, 2019

After the video went viral, the netizens started sharing their stories on how India’s soft power is taking over the world.

This, in a high school football game in a really small (population less than 40,000) midwestern American town pic.twitter.com/Tw8tBZMFyu — Babaji ka Cthulhu (@Xpozerlock) June 8, 2019

This was in phillipines we are world famous sir pic.twitter.com/dLOdmDVSCR — G Shruti (@Gshruti1905) June 8, 2019

It is amazing how you pick up such amazing happenings from around the world! Guess the nature is also on your side 😊😀… Keep sharing your amazing posts and continue to enlighten and entertain us 👏🏼👍🏼 — Ashish Rai (@ashishrai_uowd) June 8, 2019

Reminds me of the same antics which I pulled off in Phnom Penh Cambodia, the whole night life at the local spot was reverberating with ” Are Deewano Mujhe Pehchano Kahan se Aya Main Hun Kaun ” Rythmes rears harmony and sets you up with a resplendent mood on foreign soil. — Dr. Sanjay Prakash Sahoo (@DrSanjayPSahoo) June 8, 2019

Mr. Mahindra, glad to note that even while globe trotting, “India” continues to play in ur thoughts. That u shared fills my heart with pride and “delight” back home. It sounds great, the setting is intoxicating. धन्यवाद — hansa_lohani (@LohaniHansa) June 8, 2019