Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has a hilarious sense of humour and his social media account proves it. He often takes to Twitter to share unusual and interesting content he comes across with his followers. This time while vacationing in Greece, the 64-year-old shared a personal experience that made him praise India’s “soft power”. When Anand Mahindra went to a nightclub, he saw the DJ had started playing the super hit Punjabi pop song Lamberghini.
The Chairman of Mahindra Group got excited and shared the video. He wrote, “Am on a trip to Mykonos, Greece. At Nammos, a local nightspot that is thronged by people from around the world, I was delighted—to put it mildly—when the DJ spun this… Jai Ho India’s soft power!”
In the video, we can see the local partygoers in the club dance to its beat. The video has already garnered more than 699 retweets and 5,852 likes.
After the video went viral, the netizens started sharing their stories on how India’s soft power is taking over the world.
