New Delhi: On Monday, people on social media got their dose of inspiration after businessman Anand Mahindra shared a moving video of an amputee climbing a flag pole, leaving netizens impressed.

The footage shows the unidentified man, donning a T-shirt printed with the flag of India. The video which was apparently taken on Republic Day, shows the man climbing the pole with utmost ease and then stretching his body as if to resemble the unfurling of a flag.

While sharing the video, Mahindra wrote on Twitter, ”Would have posted this yesterday but I received it only this morning. However it’s never too late to see something that inspires us; something that makes us stop feeling sorry for ourselves; something that reminds us that having a larger cause enables us to do great things…”

The video has been viewed over 70,000 times and retweeted over 2,900 times with comments pouring in. Moved by the video, netizens hailed the video as a testament to the power of determination and hard work.

Here’s how they applauded his skill and determination:

Anand Mahindra, who is quite active on social media, often shares inspiring videos and pictures with his 7 million followers.

Recently, after he was called ‘stupid’ by a Twitter user, he gave a polite and befitting response to the person, saying , “I’m often accused of being stupidly optimistic. If this trend continues then perhaps the adjective ‘stupid’ will be discarded.”