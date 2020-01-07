New Delhi: Business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who is known for his wit and comical inclination, recently posted an image of a vegetarian restaurant, but with a twist.

On January 5, he shared a picture of a standee-menu of a restaurant that claimed to be a ‘pure vegetarian’ eatery but the dishes listed on it offers only non-vegetarian dishes.

He wrote, “An example of how Incredible India really is. For millennia we have known how to harness the power of mind over matter. Veg and Non-Veg, what’s the difference? It’s all in the mind…”

The dishes listed on the menu were Veg Fish Fry, Veg Mutton Dosa and Veg Chicken Rice. The standee has now gone viral on social media and people can’t stop laughing. Till, now this photo has been retweeted by 12,000 people and 9000 people have liked it.

Replying to Mahindra’s tweet, a Twitter user sharing the menu of Saravana Bhavan wrote, ‘It’s a common malaysian food….even the famous saravana bhavan chain have this “speciality curries”.

Another user wrote, “Yes that’s what is interesting about india. Looking forward for having Non Veg Kheer some day.”

This standee in front of the hotel perhaps is meant for ‘confused eaters’ on what to order, veg or non-veg’ 😄 — V Nagaraj 🇮🇳 (@nagarajv2121) January 5, 2020

Sir, I think "Veg Mutton Dosa" is correct ,because Goats are vegetarian. — UncleJi (@ArmyKaDanda) January 5, 2020

It is actually a vegetarian restaurant bt in thier language they call Potato as chicken and Paneer as Mutton… Ok Sir😜🙏😁 — पंडित पुतिन मिश्रा (जनेऊधारी) (@Putinjaneudhari) January 5, 2020

Very common in malaysia. Tofu dishes that look and taste like the original bon veg dishes — sudhir venugopal (@sudhir62) January 5, 2020

Another post read, “We need to award this restaurant. It”s like you can create an electric car by just adding “electric” ahead of the name to a petrol variant.”

Ever came across such interesting menu?