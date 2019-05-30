Ananya Panday recently made her big Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2. The young actor just got into the industry and if already surrounded by controversy. During the promotions of the film, the actor had claimed that she got through the University of Southern California but rejected it to pursue a career in acting. Now, her schoolmates have been claiming on social media that Ananya has been bluffing about her admission to USC.

In a Twitter thread, a Twitter user revealed than Ananya had a tiff with her school friends on her private Instagram account ‘Anniee Pee.’ Post the incident, one of Ananya’s schoolmate took to her Instagram stories to reveal that Ananya was bluffing about her whole USC admission.

Found this on IF. What have I read this fine morning on miss Annie? Gosh. LMFAO. What are these teens? #AnanyaPanday pic.twitter.com/Yb0BiJ37Q8 — Sapna (@adreamer393) May 22, 2019

Sharing the entire story, the Twitter user wrote, “So the story goes, Ananya gets called out by a school mate for saying she got a seat at USC which she didn’t. It was publicised by her mother on ig and in her interviews. Then she threatens the gal who exposed her on finsta (just got to know it’s a private ig)”.

The story does not end there, Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aaryan Khan also gets dragged into the scene. Later, a screenshot of Ananya’s message to her friend goes viral where Ananya can be seen apologising.

Earlier, Ananya’s father Chunky Panday talked about his daughter being a “great student” and said, “.Ananya is a great student but right now her focus is on films. She got into two universities but did not go because she got the film. I don’t think she’ll be going to university now”.