Sisters are our first best-friends and then best advisors who always guide us. Chunkey Pandey- Bhavana Panday’s gorgeous daughter, Ananya Pandey shares a similar kind of love with her younger sister, Rysa Panday. Recently, Rysa has won a medal for running a 10k marathon. A picture of her has been uploaded on Ananya’s Instagram story congratulating her for her achievement in a 10 km marathon.

In the story, Rysa can be seen sporting a medal around her neck after her marathon participation. The original post on Sunday by Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday said, “So proud of you my baby girl !!! Ran for @worldforallanimaladoptions. @tatamummarathon #10k @rysapanday.” Ananya captioned the picture with a big heart emoji.

Apart from setting the social media on fire with her jaw-dropping wedding season look, Ananya is busy in real life filming her third project ‘Khaali Peeli’ which is set to hit the screens on June this year.

Ananya Panday marked her debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s ‘Student of the Year 2’ which also launched newcomer Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Student of the Year,’ which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra to the celluloid world.

Just a year old in Bollywood, Ananya has already grabbed all the young attention in the country. The actor is working on her third film currently – Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. She has also begun her own social initiative called ‘So Positive’ through which she has started a campaign against social media bullying.