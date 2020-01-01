Actor Ananya Panday‘s latest statement on a news show has invited a new controversy. The actor, who debuted in 2019 with Student of The Year 2, commented on nepotism on a show and irked many on social media. Ananya said she is aware of her privileges but she can’t deny that she wanted to be an actor ever since she dreamt about becoming something in life.

Ananya was speaking on the round-table conference of Bollywood’s debutants of 2019 when she made the controversial statement and mentioned how her father, Chunky Panday, never got to appear on Koffee With Karan. The actor was joined by Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tara Sutaria, Vishal Jhetwa, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Abhimanyu Dassani on the show.

While commenting on nepotism, Ananya said he’s proud to be her father’s daughter. The actor said her father is working hard even today and she’s not going to shy away from taking pride in being her father’s daughter no matter how many times she’s criticised for being a nepotism product. Ananya went on to mention that her father never did a Dharma film unlike her and he never got an opportunity to appear on Karan Johar’s chat show. She was quoted saying, “It isn’t as easy as people say it is. I think everyone has their own journey. My dad has never been a part of the Dharma film. He has never been on Koffee with Karan.”

Ananya was brutally trolled for her statements and keeping Koffee With Karan as the benchmark of her achievements. A user wrote: “Ananya Pandey explaining her struggle in the industry was like our parents telling us how they crossed mountains and rivers to get to school.”

Another one commented: “Sending prayers and condolences to Chunky Pandey for not being on Koffee with Karan show. Almost started crying looking at how much Ananya Pandey struggled to get into the industry.” Another user commented, “Did she just really say that she struggled because her dad wasn’t invited to Koffee with Karan…?”

Gully Boy fame actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi was also a part of the show, and he agreed that everyone has their own struggle but in the end, he apparently took a dig on Ananya’s views, saying “the difference is ‘jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai’ (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled).”