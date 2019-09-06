Student of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday, who is also Chunky Panday’s daughter, has been hitting headlines for a while now for her hot pictures and glamorous style. The star kid who recently stole the limelight with her outfit at Lakme Fashion Week left hearts fluttering as the cover girl of Grazia magazine’s September issue. The background of the magazine cover is set in the backdrop of a jungle, where she shows her hotness in a sexy cheetah print dress with wet hair and black heels.

A sizzling Ananya Panday in this dress is a sight for sore eyes. The diva has a massive fan following- all because of her svelte figure and flawless beauty. Ananya ditched accessories and highlighted her prettiness and boldness in the picture. Her envy-worthy body is what has left us love-struck.

Ananya captioned the pictures as, “I’m always tired but never of you 🤷🏻‍♀️”, “You can’t stop what you can’t catch.”

Take a look at Ananya Panday’s hotness:

View this post on Instagram I’m always tired but never of you 🤷🏻‍♀️ @graziaindia A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on Sep 4, 2019 at 12:51am PDT

On the work front, Ananya Panday is shooting with Kartik Aaryan for her film Pati Patni Aur Who. She is also set to star in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter. It will be directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.