Vijayawada: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife in Kanigiri, Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh just because he didn’t approve of her habit of making TikTok videos.

TikTok, is a widely popular social media app that allows users to watch, create and share 15-second videos shot on mobile phones.

According to the police, the incident happened on October 27, when 30-year-old Fathima was found hanging at her residence. The cops initially thought that it was a case of suicide, however the post-mortem report, revealed something else.

As per the post-mortem report, Fathima did not die due to asphyxiation from a saree, but she was strangled with something stronger.

The police then started questioning Fathima’s family members and neighbours and found out that her husband, identified as Chinnapachu Sahib had a problem with her hobby of making TikTok videos. Not just that, Sahib also suspected Fatima of infidelity.

Learning that the police is trying to get a hold of him, Sahib fled from his residence, however, was later arrested near his shop. During interrogation, he told the police that he always had arguments with his wife over her habit of making videos on TikTok.

He also confessed to the crime and revealed how in a fit of rage, Sahib killed Fathima by asphyxiating her with a chapati roller.

A murder case has been registered against Sahib at Kanigiri police station.