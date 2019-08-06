One of the most celebrated actors and the global advocate of human rights and women rights, Angelina Jolie has written an essay for a leading fashion magazine. In the essay, she has talked about women rights and how powerful and strong women have been subjected to shame, punishments and speculations of practising black magic and carrying evil powers, across the world, since always. Angelina talks about women from all walks of life – actors, politicians, humanitarian, writers and even those who are struggling day and night to run their families. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of her next film Maleficent in October, has stressed upon the word ‘wicked’ and how women who tried to go against the rules were deemed as the witches.

“Women could be accused of witchcraft for having an independent sex life, for speaking their mind on politics or religion, or for dressing differently. Had I lived in earlier times, I could have been burnt at the stake many times over for simply being myself,” writes Angelina.

A part of Angelina’s essay in the Elle magazine also addresses her daughters. The actor asks her daughters to develop themselves and concentrate on having a strong mind. “You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn’t matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn’t strong. There is nothing more attractive – you might even say enchanting – than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions,” she tells her daughters.

In her essay, Angelina tries to talk to women who faced rejection whenever they questioned the existing, something that they refuse to conform to. The actor also tries to talk to the men who supported women and agreed to walk with them towards the change. She narrates a few examples from her past experiences where she visited several countries in the worst social times and encountered men who were subjected to brutality for supporting women around.

Angelina says, “I think of a father who I met the first time I went to an Afghan refugee camp in Pakistan, during the rule of the Taliban. He had been beaten so badly for sending his daughters to school that the whites of his eyes were yellow from the damage to his liver. I think of a Syrian husband I met whose wife became paralysed after she was shot in the spine by a sniper.”