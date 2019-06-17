Pakistanis are upset over Pakistan Cricket Team over their loss in the World Cup match against India. Several videos have gone viral on the internet and social media is flooded with hilarious memes. After the Pakistani man rants about the team’s unhealthy lifestyle that led to their loss, an elderly Pakistani woman video has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, she says that the Pakistan Cricket Team has humiliated all the Pakistanis by losing against India. She also claims that their team os scared of the Indian team and that’s why they lose in the much-anticipated match.

She further says that if they don’t want to play then they should just stop playing and destroy their bat and other cricket tools. She also claims that they go to the stadium only to get humiliated and then they go back to their homes. The video is hilarious and the woman’s anger over the loss of their team is leaving the internet into splits.

Watch the video here:

Pakistani lady very angry after watching #IndiaVsPakistan match 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ibVnNLpajN — Chowkidar AB (@Abhilash__S) June 16, 2019

Earlier, a Pakistani man spoke to the media there and cries at the loss. Not only this, but his tears are being wiped off by another man with the Pakistan national flag. He slams the team for indulging into junk food such as Pizza and burgers a night before the match. He also says that their unhealthy lifestyle is filled with junk food and no ‘dangal’. The rant is so innocent that it almost seemed comical and hilarious. He goes on to say that Pakistani cricketers should be wrestling and channelling their inner strength with a healthy lifestyle and food, of course. Other fans can be seen consoling him.



Pakistanis have flooded Twitter with hilarious posts. Right from the beginning, when their captain won the toss and decided to field first, to their disappointing chasing of India’s 336, Pakistani cricket fans were all over Twitter making hilarious posts.