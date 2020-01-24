Malang actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday joined online video making platform TikTok and shared a welcome video with ace comedian Kapil Sharma. He is busy promoting his upcoming film Malang. Taking the world of social media with a storm, Anil announced her debut on the platform through her Instagram stories.

Anil Kapoor has now made his debut on TikTok. The app is the destination for short-form mobile videos that saw Anil making his first appearance during “The Kapil Sharma Show”. He was on the TV show to promote “Malang” along with its cast Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha and Kunal Kemmu.

In the middle of fun-filled banter, the show’s host Kapil introduced Anil on the video-sharing platform. “My introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance. This is yet another gift that ‘Malang’ has given me! The app is such a fun outlet for creativity and I can’t wait to explore it,” he said.

Anil shared the video which begins with one member from Anil’s crew raising his coffee mug and declaring, “Coffee peena mera nasha hai (Drinking coffee is my addiction),” to another one stating, “Coffee peena mera maza hai (Drinking coffee is my idea of fun).” Jalal is then heard saying, “Coffee peena meri aadat hai (Drinking coffee is my habit)” and concludes with Anil saying, “Coffee peena meri zarurat hai (Drinking coffee is my necessity).” The four men then clang their mugs to “cheer” before drinking it bottoms up. The video was captioned, “But first Coffee @dishapatani this ones for you! #Malang (sic).” Quick yo comment, Ranveer wrote, “Hahahaahahahahahahah (sic),” while Anand expressed, “@jalalmortezai went HAM ! (sic)” and Sanjay, like the rest of the fans, posted tears-of-laughter emojis.

Apart from Malang, he is also awaiting the release of Takht.