Television actor Anita Hassanandani is one of the finest and popular actors in the industry. After winning hearts with her dancing skills on reality show Nach Baliye 9, she has kept herself away from the television. On the show, her husband Rohit Reddy also revealed that will be planning to start their family post the show. Now, the Naagin 3 actor has made a solo trip to Goa for a photoshoot project and looks stunning, as always.

Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her slew of pictures flaunted her boho-chic look in a sleeveless white polka-dot dress teamed up with subtle makeup, a dash of nude lipstick and smokey eyes. Needless to say, she looks hot in the latest photoshoot.

Sharing the pictures, she revealed that Rohit along with other friends will be joining her soon in Goa. She captioned it, “Dreamy me on my first ever solo trip to GOA for 2 days … until @rohitreddygoa @karan9198 @alygoni @aditi_bhatia4 join me! Amazing pics clicked by @sarv_eshhh Stylist @natashaabothra Outfit: @mirrorthestore Assisted by @_alishamistry_ @ @mausmi_mitra_ @mokshashah. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.