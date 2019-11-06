Television hot couple Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are currently vacationing in Goa and have been sharing lovey-dovey pictures from their romantic getaway. From sharing a peck of kiss to posing romantically, the pictures will make you fall in love with them. Earlier today, the Naagin 3 actor took to Instagram to share her sizzling hot pictures in a sexy blue bikini with denim shorts and white shrug worn over it. With minimal makeup and hair tied in a messy ponytail, looks like Anita is all set to take a dip in the beach.

In the photos, she can be seen wearing a sea-shells necklace and a neon neckpiece. Striking a sultry pose, she looks hot and sexy, as always.

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram 🍭 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:43am PST



Earlier, Rohit has shared a video where the couple can be seen sitting on the edge of a boat where they give a peck to each other during the beautiful sunset. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “What’s life if you don’t live on the edge! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram What’s life if you dont live on the edge! A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on Nov 6, 2019 at 1:30am PST



In another photo shared by Anita, she can be seen donning a black jumpsuit as she poses near the pool. With subtle makeup and a wide smile, her pictures will take your breath away.

View this post on Instagram 🖤 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 4, 2019 at 9:11pm PST



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.