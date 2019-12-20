Television actor Anita Hassanandani is one of the talented and gorgeous actors of the industry. From her saree looks to her stunning dresses to gowns, she knows how to make a fashion statement with her sartorial choices. Taking to Instagram today, she has shared her hot photo from the calendar 2020 photoshoot. In the picture, she can be seen donning a black dress with a plunging neckline and flurry dramatic sleeves. With bold makeup, smokey eyes and red lip shade, she strikes a sultry pose and it will make you go smitten over her sexy look.

Sharing the post, she has given credit to the people behind her look and wrote, “Calendar 2020 Photographer: @tanmay_studio Stylist: @natashaabothra Assistant Stylist: @_alishamistry_ Makeup Artist: @sahil_anand_arora Accessories: @rimayu07 Outfit: @the_o.f.u Footwear: @nidhibhandari_official Location: @its.ministryofdance. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has shared her lovey-dovey picture with hubby Rohit Reddy. In the photo, they can be seen romantic posing for a click with a pool in the background. While Anita looks gorgeous in off-shoulder lilac-pink dress, Rohit looks dapper in a black t-shirt teamed up with matching denim and brown jacket.

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Dec 16, 2019 at 6:11am PST

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on Dec 16, 2019 at 6:58am PST



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.