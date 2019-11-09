Television hot actor Anita Hassanandani is back to Mumbai after a long vacation in Goa and never misses to treat fans with her hot and sexy pictures from the beach location. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her array of pictures in a sexy black dress. In the photos, she can be seen taking a boat ride. With no make-up look, she looks smouldering hot in the pictures.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Change is the only constant. (sic)”

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram Change is the only constant💡 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 8, 2019 at 4:26am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in an off-shoulder thigh-high slit yellow dress. She has teamed up her look with minimal makeup, sunglasses and a wide smile. Striking a pose for the click, she looks her sexiest best and it will take your breath away.

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 7, 2019 at 1:40am PST



Recently, she took the internet by storm in a sexy blue bikini with denim shorts and a white shrug worn over it. With minimal makeup and hair tied in a messy ponytail, looks like Anita is all set to take a dip in the beach. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a sea-shells necklace and a neon neckpiece. Striking a sultry pose, she looks hot and sexy, as always.

View this post on Instagram 🍭 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:43am PST



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.