Television actor Anita Hassanandani who is known for her sartorial choices and quirky captions on social media is taking the internet by storm with her latest picture. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a green dress. With minimal makeup, perfect eye shadow and a pair of earrings, she poses sensuously for the click. The picture has fetched over one lakh likes within a couple of hours and still counting.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Parrri hun mein….Naaaaaaaaa na हरी hun mein #Gogreen kinddaaa day! @areesz Styled @shreyajuneja Outfit @fancypastelsindia.” (sic)

Earlier, she has shared her picture donning sheer white saree teamed up with a plunging neckline blouse. She accessorised her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, a pair of earrings and finger ring. She has kept her short hair open and wavy. Her contagious smile and expressions in the photos will make your day brighter and how! She captioned it as, “Saree @anusoru.” She is donning Anuradha Khurana couture.

A few days back, she has uploaded her picture along with her co-stars Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri. In the photo, Anita strikes a pose while Surbhi and Pearl give out crazy but cute expressions. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Let me pose it out while these two act cute #CutieAlert.” (sic)



On the work front, she is currently being featured on the show Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series.