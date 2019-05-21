Television actor Anita Hassanandani, who is currently being featured on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 3, is once again breaking the internet with her latest saree look. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture in a sheer white saree teamed up with a plunging neckline blouse. She accessorised her look with subtle makeup, smokey eyes, a pair of earrings and finger ring. She has kept her short hair open and wavy. Her contagious smile and expressions in the photos will make your day brighter and how!

In the photo, she can be striking a pose against a grass background and she looks drop-dead gorgeous in the sun-kissed pictures. She captioned it as, “Saree @anusoru.” She is donning Anuradha Khurana couture.

The post has fetched over one lakh likes and still counting.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🕊 Saree @anusoru A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on May 20, 2019 at 5:53am PDT



Earlier, she has shared a picture along with her co-stars Surbhi Jyoti and Pearl V Puri. In the photo, Anita strikes a pose while Surbhi and Pearl give out crazy but cute expressions. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Let me pose it out while these two act cute #CutieAlert.” (sic)



A few days back, she attended the launch party of her latest music video ‘Peerh Meri’. For the bash, she chose to wear n off-shoulder top teamed up with pants. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she captioned it, “BoutLasNyt #peerhmeri launch Outfit by @nitaradhanrajlabel Jewellery by @rimayu07 Styled by @shreyajuneja.” (sic)



On the work front, she is currently being featured on the show Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun.

Her latest music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri has now become a successful hit with 6.4 Million views within a week. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series.