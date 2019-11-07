Television popular actor Anita Hassanandani is currently vacationing in Goa with husband Rohit Reddy. She has been treating fans with her hot pictures on social media and fans can’t keep calm. After sharing her hot pictures in a blue bikini, she has set the fans heart aflutter in an off-shoulder thigh-high slit yellow dress. She has teamed up her look with minimal makeup, sunglasses and a wide smile. Striking a pose for the click, she looks her sexiest best and it will take your breath away.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 7, 2019 at 1:40am PST



Earlier, she has uploaded her array of photos donning a sexy blue bikini with denim shorts and white shrug worn over it. With minimal makeup and hair tied in a messy ponytail, looks like Anita is all set to take a dip in the beach. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a sea-shells necklace and a neon neckpiece. Striking a sultry pose, she looks hot and sexy, as always.

View this post on Instagram 🍭 A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Nov 6, 2019 at 4:43am PST



Earlier, Rohit has shared a video where the couple can be seen sitting on the edge of a boat where they give a peck to each other during the beautiful sunset. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “What’s life if you don’t live on the edge! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram What’s life if you dont live on the edge! A post shared by Rohit Reddy (@rohitreddygoa) on Nov 6, 2019 at 1:30am PST



On the work front, Anita was last seen in Nach Baliye 9, Naagin 3 as Vishaka and Yeh Hai Mohabattein as Shagun. She also featured on music video ‘Peerh Meri’ along with Pearl V Puri. The song is composed, written and sung by Pearl V Puri and it has been released under music label T-series. She has not announced any projects as of now.

On the personal front, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy will now be planning to become parents. The couple keeps creating a buzz with their adorable PDA. They tied the knot on October 14, 2013. Rohit is a businessman but looks nothing less than a star.